Man killed in apparent road rage incident in Goodyear, PD says

A man who was shot in what Goodyear Police believe was a road rage shooting died on Saturday.

The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. at a QT gas station near I-10 and Dysart Road on Dec. 2.

The unidentified victim, a man, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died hours later.

A suspect, identified only as a man, is in custody.

"It is believed that this incident stemmed from road rage," Lisa Berry with Goodyear Police says. Police didn't detail what led up to the shooting.

No more information is available.

Map of the area where the shooting happened: