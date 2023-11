Police are investigating a shooting after a woman was found dead in west Phoenix.

The shooting happened at around 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 29 near 79th Avenue and Durango Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity was not released.

Related article

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.

No further details were released.

Where the shooting happened