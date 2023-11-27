City bus crashes into Mesa home; several others in cars injured

A city of Mesa bus crashed into a home Monday night near Broadway Road and Spencer.

The crash, which involved an unknown number of other cars, injured seven people. Four of those victims were taken to the hospital and the other three didn't want to be transported.

Police say no one inside the home was injured when the bus crashed into it.

It's not yet known what led up to the crashes and how the bus ended up slamming into the home.

No more information was made available by first responders.

Map of the area: