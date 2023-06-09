Alleged 'serial speeder' was going over 150mph on I-10: DPS

A man who authorities say drove recklessly along Interstate 10 south of the Valley was arrested.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says troopers on June 7 began tracking a motorcyclist "who was repeatedly observed traveling at extremely high speeds" on I-10 in Casa Grande.

"The motorcyclist’s persistent, reckless driving behavior posed a serious threat not only to his own safety but to other motorists and first responders," DPS wrote in a news release.

A DPS helicopter began following the motorcyclist as he traveled eastbound on Florence Boulevard. The suspect was allegedly speeding and illegally passing vehicles on the shoulder before getting onto I-10 at milepost 194.

Once on I-10, the suspect allegedly drove at speeds above 150 mph. Troopers were able to pull over the motorcyclist near milepost 190.

The motorcyclist, identified as 34-year-old Kevin Keaton of Casa Grande, was arrested and booked into jail.