Another incident involving a Boeing plane; CO man accused of committing disgusting act | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From another incident involving a Boeing plane to a rather shocking act that landed one man in hot water, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, March 15, 2024.
1. Another incident involving a Boeing plane
The plane was a Boeing 737 that was headed to Medford, Oregon. The missing panel was discovered when the plane was being parked, according to a United Airlines spokesperson.
2. Colorado man in legal trouble following this disgusting act
The man was arrested in February after he was allegedly seen exposing himself in front of several businesses.
3. "Somebody needs to be accountable"
It has been a year since a man was shot and killed at an apartment in Phoenix, and as members of the victim's family continue to mourn and remember his life, police are still looking for those responsible.
4. Realtor group agrees to slash commission
Real estate commissions could be lowered by 30% under a landmark court settlement: Industry experts say it will bring down home prices nationwide.
5. Man learns his fate after pleading guilty to murder, assault
A man who pleaded guilty to the murder and assault of two women over three decades ago in Mesa has been sentenced to life in prison.
A look at weekend traffic restrictions
Phoenix weekend freeway closures (March 15-18)
The eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed between the Loop 202 and Crismon Road from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday and northbound State Route 143 will be closed between Broadway Road and the Loop 202 from 10 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
5PM Weather Forecast - 3/15/2024
How much more rain can we expect from this latest storm to hit the Valley?