Apartment residents evacuated after U-Haul crashes into parking garage, strikes water and gas lines

Residents of a Tempe apartment complex are without their utilities after police say a U-Haul truck crashed into a parking garage and struck water and gas lines, causing a hazmat situation.

According to Tempe police, the top of the truck collided with the bottom portion of the parking garage at an apartment complex near Mill Avenue and Rio Salado, striking water and gas lines in the process.

Police say the truck was too large to enter the parking garage and a hanging sign indicating the clearance height was posted at the entrance of the garage, but it is unknown if the driver of the U-Haul truck saw the sign before entering the garage.

Residents of one of the nearby apartment buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor and no one was injured.