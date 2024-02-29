Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau
6
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 PM MST until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz
Wind Advisory
from SAT 6:00 AM MST until SUN 6:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SAT 6:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 PM MST until SAT 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau

Apparent assault, abduction caught on camera; school voucher fraud suspects indicted | Nightly Roundup

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From an incident that Buckeye Police called an "apparent assault and abduction" to indictments over school voucher fraud in Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, February 29, 2024.

1. Apparent assault, abduction caught on camera

Featured

Caught on camera: Apparent assault, abduction at Buckeye gas station
article

Caught on camera: Apparent assault, abduction at Buckeye gas station

In the video, an SUV is seen pulling up to a gas pump. A woman gets out of the passenger seat and starts running toward the convenience store. A man then gets out of the SUV, grabs the woman and drags her back into the vehicle.

2. Suspects in Arizona school voucher fraud indicted

Featured

School vouchers: AZ grand jury indicts 5 for alleged fraud
article

School vouchers: AZ grand jury indicts 5 for alleged fraud

Dolores Lashay Sweet, Dorrian Lamarr Jones, Jennifer Lopez, Jadakah Celeste Johnson, and Raymond Lamont Johnson, Jr. are accused of fraud, conspiracy, computer tampering, illegally conducting an enterprise, money laundering and forgery.

3. Deadly crash investigation in Phoenix

Featured

Fiery multi-car crash in Phoenix leaves 1 dead: FD
article

Fiery multi-car crash in Phoenix leaves 1 dead: FD

An investigation is underway following a fiery crash in Phoenix that left one person dead.

4. Are you eligible for a grocery settlement?

Featured

Walmart weighted groceries settlement: Could you be eligible for $45 million?
article

Walmart weighted groceries settlement: Could you be eligible for $45 million?

Here’s how you may qualify to receive cash from the Walmart settlement.

5. Police officer killed in shooting

Featured

Missouri police officer, process server killed in shooting, police say
article

Missouri police officer, process server killed in shooting, police say

A court employee who was serving an eviction notice and a police officer were shot and killed outside Kansas City on Thursday.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

5PM Weather Forecast - 2/29/2024

A cooldown is on the way, but that doesn't mean we are expecting cold temperatures!