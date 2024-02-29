Apparent assault, abduction caught on camera; school voucher fraud suspects indicted | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From an incident that Buckeye Police called an "apparent assault and abduction" to indictments over school voucher fraud in Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, February 29, 2024.
1. Apparent assault, abduction caught on camera
Featured
In the video, an SUV is seen pulling up to a gas pump. A woman gets out of the passenger seat and starts running toward the convenience store. A man then gets out of the SUV, grabs the woman and drags her back into the vehicle.
2. Suspects in Arizona school voucher fraud indicted
Featured
Dolores Lashay Sweet, Dorrian Lamarr Jones, Jennifer Lopez, Jadakah Celeste Johnson, and Raymond Lamont Johnson, Jr. are accused of fraud, conspiracy, computer tampering, illegally conducting an enterprise, money laundering and forgery.
3. Deadly crash investigation in Phoenix
Featured
An investigation is underway following a fiery crash in Phoenix that left one person dead.
4. Are you eligible for a grocery settlement?
Featured
Here’s how you may qualify to receive cash from the Walmart settlement.
5. Police officer killed in shooting
Featured
A court employee who was serving an eviction notice and a police officer were shot and killed outside Kansas City on Thursday.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
5PM Weather Forecast - 2/29/2024
A cooldown is on the way, but that doesn't mean we are expecting cold temperatures!