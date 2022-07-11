APS offering Cool Rewards program to save on peak hour electricity costs

Expand / Collapse search
APS is offering its customers a special program aimed at saving them money on their electric bills, and it helps the company save stress on the grid, especially on high-demand days.

The program is called Cool Rewards.

If you register, you join thousands of others in the program who have agreed to have smart thermostats in their homes automatically turned up a few degrees during peak hours. APS calls this an "event" when demand on the grid is bearing on resources.

There are 66,000 thermostats signed up for the Cool Rewards program.

You can also order a smart thermostat from the online APS Marketplace.

APS Marketplace: https://marketplace.aps.com/

APS Cool Rewards: https://www.aps.com/coolrewards

