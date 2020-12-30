Arizona driver license renewal extended for some residents

article

Some Arizonans now have a bit longer to renew their driver licenses, says a Dec. 30 executive order from Gov. Doug Ducey.

Those who have licenses with an expiration date between Mar. 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021 have an extension of one year from the expiration date to pay for a renewal.

The order expands on an already existing order to extend renewal deadlines in an effort to keep people at home, safe from COVID-19, Ducey explains.

"We are working hard to ensure Arizona’s most vulnerable are kept safe during the pandemic," Ducey said, adding, "The standard Arizona driver license expires when an individual turns 65, and renewing a driver license currently requires an in-office visit. Many older adults have been making safe choices and limiting trips outside their home — and today’s order supports those responsible decisions."

For more information on Arizona Department of Transportation policies relating to commercial licenses and other situations where a valid license is needed, visit this link.