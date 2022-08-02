Expand / Collapse search

Arizona fentanyl trafficker busted before crossing the Colorado border, DPS says

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety caught nearly 30 pounds of fentanyl on its way to being trafficked to Denver, Colorado on July 26, the agency said.

A trooper stopped the driver of a Ford F-150 on I-40, east of Flagstaff. During the stop, DPS says the trooper saw signs of criminal activity.

After searching the truck, the trooper reportedly found 26.5 pounds of fentanyl, in powder and pill form.

The suspect is identified as 53-year-old Celso Sanchez-Chavarria from Denver, and was booked into the Coconino County Jail on suspicion of possession, transportation, and sale of narcotic drugs.

"Investigators determined the fentanyl was picked up in the Phoenix area and was intended for delivery in the Denver area," DPS said.

