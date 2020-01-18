'Arizona for Life March and Rally' echoes through the streets of downtown Phoenix

In downtown Phoenix Saturday, thousands of people hit the streets for this year's "Arizona for Life March and Rally."

Pro-life supporters marched from Cesar Chavez Memorial Plaza eventually ending at the state capitol.

The event was organized by an Arizona pro-life group with a goal to celebrate life, inspire and educate.

We spoke with Jane Adams about why she was marching and why she feels so passionate about the cause. "They need someone to speak for them, to say they are human beings. They're a person, they have life and they have a right to live that life and to come into their being and just like every single one of us," Adams said.

The headline speaker for the event, Abby Johnson, was a former Planned Parenthood director who left the organization.