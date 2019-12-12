Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey lists home for $8.75 million

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and his wife have listed their Paradise Valley home for $8.75 million, a spokesman for the governor confirmed Wednesday.

The Duceys are looking to downsize now that their children are grown, but they plan to stay in Arizona, spokesman Patrick Ptak said. He did not say where the Duceys are looking to move.

The 11,412-square-foot property has six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms and sits on a 2.14-acre gated lot at the Paradise Valley Country Club, according to a real-estate listing. It boasts six fireplaces, a four-car garage, a wine cellar and a 1,200-square-foot guesthouse. The Duceys built the home in 2009.

“Absolutely no detail was overlooked to create the authenticity of a European estate home,” the listing says.

Ducey, a Republican, was the chief executive and co-owner of Cold Stone Creamery when it expanded from a local ice cream store to a global brand. He turned to politics after selling the firm in 2007.