Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs' Chief of Staff resigns

Officials with Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs' office announced that the governor's Chief of Staff, Allie Bones, will be stepping down from the role.

"After four and a half years of public service with Gov. Hobbs, Bones will be leaving her position to pursue new opportunities. Her departure comes after a historic budget agreement that makes historic investments in critical areas like housing, infrastructure, and education," read a portion of the statement.

According to the statement, Bones' resignation is effective immediately, and a new Chief of Staff will be named next week.

Officials state that prior to her time as Chief of Staff, Bones served as an Assistant Secretary of State for four years.

This is not the first high-profile resignation to have come from Gov. Hobb's office. In March, Hobbs' press secretary, Josselyn Berry, resigned after she reportedly posted an image of an armed woman Monday night in a tweet about "transphobes." The tweet come on the day of a school shooting in Nashville, Tenn., and sparked criticism.

What does a Chief of Staff do?

According to the website of the national Governors Association, almost all governors in the U.S. will designate a person as Chief of Staff. That person, in turn, will play a wide range of roles within the governor's office, including, among other roles: