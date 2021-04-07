Arizona Governor signs Second Amendment Freedom Act, protecting state from federal gun laws

Arizona's Governor signed a new bill that will block any federal restrictions against the second amendment in the state.

This bill comes just a day before President Joe Biden is set to address the nation on gun control measures, but not everyone is on board with the bill signed by Gov. Doug Ducey.

House Bill 2111 is the Second Amendment Freedom Act and would block enforcement of some federal gun restrictions.

Fox News reports the president will put restrictions on "ghost guns," which are assembled at home and hard to track, and stabilizing braces for pistols.

Arizona Rep. Leo Biasiucci says the bill is simple: Arizona will protect law-abiding gun holders.

"If the federal government does anything that tries to infringe on our second amendment in the state of Arizona, we're not going to comply. I was voted into office to protect our constitution the Biden Administration was clear that they want to ban AR-15s, high-capacity magazines, and we don’t think that’s right. Our Arizona gun laws are strong and we believe that law-abiding gun owners have the right to bear arms," Biasiucci said.

Advertisement

Supporters of March For Our Lives are strongly opposed to the bill. Maya Zuckerberg says the organization has been lobbying against it and they're disappointed that it passed.

"We are opposed to it because it takes any option off the table. It makes it so that any laws that are passed by the federal government about gun safety are not enforceable in Arizona. It eliminates any conversation around it and makes it a more dangerous place in Arizona," Zuckerberg said.

Ducey spoke on KTAR News 92.3 FM about the law and said, "The law is to protect the second amendment, it's a and annumerated right in our United States Constitution and it's one that re-enforces that second amendment and your right to carry a weapon.