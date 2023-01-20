Arizona Lottery halts ticket sales, prize redemption amid system outage

The Arizona Lottery says they have suspended ticket sales and prize redemption because of a computer system outage.

The state lottery says the company that operates its gaming system, Scientific Games, experienced an outage on Jan. 19 that has continued Friday. The outage is believed to have been caused by the installation of two new lottery games that caused the system to crash.

"We apologize to our lottery players, our retailer partners and lottery’s beneficiary community," Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar said. "Protecting the integrity of the Lottery’s games is paramount to our operations. We are working diligently to bring our games back online as quickly and reliably as possible while keeping our players, retailers and beneficiaries top of mind."

Officials say drawings for lottery games will continue as scheduled in order to honor wagers placed prior to the outage. Lottery tickets that were purchased prior to the outage are valid but can't be redeemed at this time. Tickets nearing the 180-day expiration window will be honored once the outage is resolved.

There is no estimated time to resolve the outage.

