Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Central La Paz
11
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Gila County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Advisory
until SAT 11:45 PM MST, Greenlee County
River Flood Advisory
until FRI 12:00 PM MST, Graham County

Arizona Lottery halts ticket sales, prize redemption amid system outage

By and Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 7:56AM
Lottery
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - The Arizona Lottery says they have suspended ticket sales and prize redemption because of a computer system outage.

The state lottery says the company that operates its gaming system, Scientific Games, experienced an outage on Jan. 19 that has continued Friday. The outage is believed to have been caused by the installation of two new lottery games that caused the system to crash.

"We apologize to our lottery players, our retailer partners and lottery’s beneficiary community," Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar said. "Protecting the integrity of the Lottery’s games is paramount to our operations. We are working diligently to bring our games back online as quickly and reliably as possible while keeping our players, retailers and beneficiaries top of mind."

Officials say drawings for lottery games will continue as scheduled in order to honor wagers placed prior to the outage. Lottery tickets that were purchased prior to the outage are valid but can't be redeemed at this time. Tickets nearing the 180-day expiration window will be honored once the outage is resolved.

There is no estimated time to resolve the outage.

Related stories

Arizona State Lottery

Arizona State Lottery (Arizona State Lottery)