Arizona man accused of shooting woman in the face during burglary

A man in Navajo County was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and assault after police say he shot a woman in the face during an apparent burglary on Dec. 2.

The incident began to unfold when officers from the Snowflake-Taylor Police Department responded to a report of a burglary that turned into a shooting around 6 a.m.

When officers got to the scene near Main Street and W 7th S Street in Snowflake, they found the 39-year-old woman and her parents. She was rushed to Summit Regional Hospital in Show Low.

As for the suspect, officers began searching for a man described as wearing a black sweater and white sweatpants. Soon, a man came out of a nearby apartment and said his roommate was involved and was inside the apartment.

By 7:30 a.m., officers had the apartment surrounded, evacuated nearby residents, closed the street and began commanding the suspect to come out.

Just after 8 a.m., 18-year-old Joel Omari Hernandez surrendered. Police say he didn't tell them what led up to the shooting.

18-year-old Joel Omari Hernandez

Hernandez was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree burglary.

A 9mm handgun was found inside Hernandez's apartment, police say.

As for the victim's condition, police say she was flown to St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix and is in critical condition.