Arizona man bitten in the thigh by shark in Florida

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (FOX 10) -- Officials in Florida say a man from Arizona was bitten by a shark at a beach there Saturday.

The incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time, 1:30 p.m. Arizona Time). In a statement, Cpt. Andrew Ethridge with Volusia County Beach Safety said the man, identified in incident reports as 49-year-old William Angell, was bitten in the right leg by a shark at New Smyrna Beach, which is located south of Daytona Beach.

Angell was boogie boarding at the time of the incident, according to the report, and suffered lacerations to the right thigh from one strike. The shark was not seen. Angell was treated at the scene, and later drove himself to an area medical center for further medical treatment.

FOX 10 reported on this story from Phoenix.