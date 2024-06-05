Arizona man convicted of child sexual abuse handed 281-year prison sentence

Arizona prosecutors say a judge has sentenced a man to 281 years in prison for his role in the sexual abuse of five children.

In a statement, officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office say 34-year-old Gerardo Estrada's sentence was handed down after a jury in April found him guilty of 13 criminal offenses, including nine counts of sexual conduct with a minor, three counts of child molestation, and a count of sexual abuse.

"At sentencing this week, Estrada received what is referred to as ‘flat time’ – in other words, he must serve every day of his 281-year sentence without the possibility of release," read a portion of the statement.

Prosecutors say Estrada's victims ranged in age from five to 16 when the crimes happened.

"At sentencing, one of the victims told the court, ‘I’m at a loss for words for what [he] did to me and my [sibling]. No time in prison can make up for the harm you’ve caused,’" a portion of the statement reads.