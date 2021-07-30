Arizona man in fatal road rage shooting won’t be charged

article

The Pima County attorney’s office has declined to charge a man involved in a fatal shooting stemming from a road rage incident five months ago.

Prosecutors said David Rivera, 31, will not be charged because the incident falls under self-defense statutes. The prosecutors are legally and ethically not able to seek charges where self-defense is claimed, and if facts support the claim.

Rivera was facing a manslaughter charge after the March 4 shooting, Tucson police said.

Rivera told police that he feared for his life and fired at a person holding a silver handgun in the other vehicle and pointing it at him.

Police said Rudolph Vega, 27, was in the other vehicle involved and was struck by gunfire. He died in a hospital the following day.

Vega’s family said they are upset with the county attorney office’s decision and will continue to seek justice for him.

