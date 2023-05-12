Arizona man with cystic fibrosis waits for kidney transplant

A man in the Phoenix area is in need of a new organ transplant, 14 years after he received a double lung transplant.

"I'm in a lot of trouble because I need a kidney pretty soon," said Richie Zandlo.

For Zandlo, this has been a long year, as he has been in and out of the hospital.

"I've been having a lot of people putting prayers out," said Zandlo.

So far, doctors have not been able to match Zandlo with a kidney, and Zandlo's case is especially tough: he has Cystic Fibrosis, and received a double lung transplant 14 years ago.

That lung transplant that Zandlo received bought him a lot of time, and plenty of memories.

"The best years of my life," said Zandlo. "I've been able to hike and swim, do things I've never been able to do before living with Cystic Fibrosis."

Zandlo is 52. Doctors once told his mom he wouldn't live past 12.

"It's been really hard on my mom," said Zandlo. "Lost my sister to Cystic Fibrosis, and it's been hard on me, but I'm trying to keep my hopes up. I have a lot of faith in god."

Doctors have told Zandlo that needs that transplant as soon as possible, so now, he and his family are waiting for a miracle.

"We have a lot of support, people's prayers. That helps a lot," said Zandlo's mother. "He is a fighter. He wants to live his life and he loves life. He doesn't want to give it up yet."

Richie Zandlo's search for a kidney

Call: (602)406-6199