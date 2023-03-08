Arizona police chase ends deadly after suspect is T-boned by semi truck

A carjacking suspect is dead after reportedly fleeing from authorities in Arizona.

According to Sgt. Lori Franklin with the Yuma Police Department, the incident began at around 7:45 a.m., when the Yuma County Sheriff's Office received a report of a vehicle and firearms theft.

"The vehicle stolen was a large water truck," read a portion of Sgt. Franklin's statement.

Sgt. Franklin wrote that at around 9:12 a.m., police received a report of an attempted carjacking.

"A Hispanic male threatened a 45-year-old female with a gun and attempted to take her vehicle. The vehicle would not start and the suspect then fled in the large water truck," Sgt. Franklin wrote.

At 10:00 a.m., police officials said a Hispanic male carjacked a car at the parking lot of Arizona Western College.

"The suspect threatened a 51-year-old female with a gun and took her vehicle, a purple Acura, and fled the scene leaving the water truck," read a portion of the statement.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

That Acura car, according to Sgt. Franklin, was later found at around 3:57 p.m. by officers with the Somerton Police Department. Somerton is a town to the southwest of Yuma.

The incident, officials said, then turned into a pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies that ended when the suspect bailed the Acura and continued on foot before carjacking a small silver car at gunpoint. That car was being driven by a woman in her 70s at the time of the carjacking.

"The suspect did discharge the firearm twice near the female victim and her passenger. There were no reported injuries," read a portion of the statement.

The pursuit, according to Sgt. Franklin, then continued until the suspect hit a semi-truck at an intersection.

"The suspect, identified as a 44-year-old Hispanic male, was pronounced deceased on scene," read a portion of the statement.

An investigation is ongoing.

More reports: