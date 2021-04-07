Arizona reports 28 more coronavirus deaths; toll passes 17,000

Arizona on April 7 reported 27 more COVID-19 deaths, raising the state’s pandemic death toll above 17,000.

The state also reported 750 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases as the state’s totals increased to 846,230 cases and 17,023 deaths.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Arizona ranks 12th highest among U.S. states in the number of COVID-19 deaths and sixth highest in the rate per 100,000 of population.

The state’s death toll topped 17,000 five weeks after reaching 16,000 on March 2, a sharp deacceleration from the 12 days between then and when the toll reached 15,000 on Feb. 17 during the downswing in the fall and winter surge.

Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily deaths dropped over the past two weeks, dropping from 32 on March 22 to 9.3 as of Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Meanwhile, the rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona increased during the same period, rising from 480.9 to 628.9.

Advertisement

COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to hover in the 500-600 range, with 574 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

RELATED:

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

MORE: How to sign up and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

MORE: Maricopa County COVID-19 vaccine status updates

MORE: Arizona Dept. of Health COVID-19 vaccine prioritization

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

______

Continuing Coverage

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.