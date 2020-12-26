Arizona Science Center brings back 9th annual Snow Week

If your kids are dreaming of a snowy winter and learning more about the season that we really don’t get in Phoenix, the Arizona Science Center has you covered.

Snow Week is back at the Science Center, bringing rarely-seen snow to the Valley for the ninth year in a row.

Usually that means a huge pile of snow outside the building, but in a pandemic, things have changed.

"We have a whole week of really great activities centered around snow and winter, and of course we can’t have our snow in the square," said Sari Custer with the Science Center. "For COVID safety, we have a great alternative with our snow pal build."

The pile has become a "snow pal" with a snow cone machine, Custer said. It’s a unique activity for desert families that may have never seen snow, thrown a snow ball, or made a snow angel.

"Each family will get a pail of snow," Custer said. "We’ve got tables set up, socially distanced, we’re outside, of course, masks [are] always required at the Arizona Science Center so families can spread out and build a snow pal with individual pails."

It’s one of the few things families can do together in a holiday week that ends a strange year.

Snow Week lasts until January 1, so there’s limited time to see your kids' snow pal on display.

"We want families to come, we want families to be safe, and we want a private experience that still involves science and creates memories," said Custer.

More on Snow Week: https://www.azscience.org/events-programs/snow-week-2020/

