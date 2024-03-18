Arizona Starter Homes Act vetoed; battery acid attack victim still searching for justice | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From why Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill that some believe could help fix Arizona's housing crisis to a woman's ongoing search for justice after an attack almost a decade ago, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, March 18, 2024.
1. No go for Arizona Starter Homes Act
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has vetoed a housing bill that she called 'a step too far.'
2. Victim in battery acid attack still searching for justice
It has been nine years since a Coolidge woman's life was changed forever, and while she says she has forgiven the person responsible, she is still searching for justice, and is asking anyone with information to come forward.
3. Deadly shooting in Phoenix
Three people were shot in Phoenix Monday afternoon and one of them is dead, police say.
4. Arrests made following Glendale store robbery
Seven suspects were arrested for a robbery that took place Thursday at the Tanger Outlets.
5. Latest on Kate Middleton
For those following the speculation surrounding Kate Middleton’s whereabouts, two updates were added into the mix over the weekend: rumors of a farm shop visit and a "royal announcement."
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 3/18/24
Get ready for the first day of spring tomorrow!