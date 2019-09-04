Arizona utility blast APS executives in hearing

State utility regulators lit into top executives from Arizona Public Service at the start of a hearing on power disconnection rules and political spending.

Arizona Corporation Commission Chairman Bob Burns said Wednesday that APS orchestrated a wide-ranging plan to take control of the commission and sew discord. He also says Gov. Doug Ducey inappropriately interfered in the commission's business.

Earlier this year APS detailed millions of dollars of political spending to help elect it's favored regulators and defeat a ballot measure that would have required the utility to deploy more renewable energy. The company is also under fire after a woman died when her power was shut off in triple-digit heat.

Commissioner Sandra Kennedy says APS chief Don Brandt has acted like a kingpin running the company to enrich himself.

Brandt is retiring in November.