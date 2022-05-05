Expand / Collapse search
Saving lives: Arizona woman thanks nurses for helping to save her life, as well as her baby's

PHOENIX - Ahead of National Nurses Day on May 6, an Arizona woman is crediting nurses for saving her life, as well as her baby, after a scary birth.

The woman, Nikita Wise, reached out to us and said she wanted to make sure her nurses got the recognition they deserved. Wise said they would not be sitting together as a family without her nurses.

"Literally, they saved my life and my baby's life," said Wise. "The reason I say that is because there are many times I have been in hell situations where my blood pressure is through the roof, and I go to the ER."

Wise said she was having a healthy pregnancy until contracting COVID. As a result, she went into pre-term labor at Abrazo Arrowhead, and had to stay in the hospital for over six weeks.

"When I got here, the nurses knew that this was not a place I wanted to be," said Wise. "I have five other kids at home. They could feel the love from their aunty angel nurses, 'cause they are part of my family now."

Now, Wise and her nurses have a special bond, and they say this is the reason why they do what they do.

"The best part of the job is to see the outcome and the babies turning out and going home, because that is our ultimate goal: healthy baby and healthy mom, and having them grow, they need a little extra help," said one of the nurses.

Wise's baby was released from the NICU on May 3.