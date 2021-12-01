Arizonans sound off as U.S. Supreme Court led arguments over abortion case

A United States Supreme Court hearing involving the right to an abortion brought out hundreds of pro-life and pro-choice protesters.

On Dec. 1, the justices led arguments that could decide the fate of the court's historic 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion throughout the United States and its 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe.

The outcome probably won't be known until next June. If the court issues its decision in late June, it will be a little more than four months before next year's congressional elections, and could become a campaign season rallying cry.

Arizonans sound off on issue of abortion

As expected, there are plenty of emotions from Arizonans on both sides of the issue, including from Gov. Doug Ducey, whose stance on abortion has been clear.

"I'm pro-life. I remain pro-life," said Gov. Ducey.

Gov. Ducey joined 11 other governors last summer in filing a brief in the Mississippi case, stating that the Supreme Court should leave regulating abortion to the states.

"I'm not listening to the oral arguments of the court, but I'm hopeful that we will protect life in this country, and the court will find a way there," said Gov. Ducey.

On the other side of the abortion issue is Gabrielle Goodrick, an Arizona abortion doctor who fears the impact an abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy could have.

"These bans are racist, classist and sexist. They affect women that are Black, indigenous and rural the most," said Goodrick. "Women should be frightened because these are liberties we hold dear in this country: that we have autonomy over our bodies."

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

