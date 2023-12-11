Arizona's Supreme Court to hear arguments over state's 2 conflicting abortion laws

Arizona's Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over two conflicting abortion laws in the state and decide which one should be the law.

On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned a landmark decision from Roe v. Wade, removing a decades-long constitutional right to abortion.

It gave that decision back to the states, but confusion set in immediately in Arizona, a state with dueling abortion laws on the books.

One from 1864, a near-total ban. Another from 2022, allowing abortions up to 15 weeks.

"Arizona’s pre-Roe law was in effect on the day that Roe v. Wade was handed down January 22, 1973. Now that Roe has been overturned and abortion is left to the states, in my view, the state law is good law," said Cathi Herrod, the president of the Center for Arizona Policy.

She's been an outspoken pro-life advocate for years, hoping the Arizona Supreme Court will decide to uphold the near-total ban from the state's territorial days.

In September 2022, a Pima County Superior Court Judge reinstated it, but an appellate court soon after blocked the enforcement of it.

The issue is now in the hands of the justices on the state's high court.

Planned Parenthood Arizona, an organization named in the case, is arguing against the near total ban.

"These abortion bans not just affect individual lives and have huge impacts on individual lives, they really effect whole systems that work in our society. We know that abortion bans do not decrease abortion. They don't decrease the need for abortion or the actual number of abortions. They just make it much more difficult for patients to access the care that they need," Dr. Jill Gibson, Planned Parenthood Arizona's Chief Medical Officer said.

The ACLU has more information on Arizona's current abortion laws: https://www.acluaz.org/en/issues/abortion-arizona