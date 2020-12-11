Armed robbery suspect shot in Avondale

A suspect in an Avondale armed robbery is in the hospital after being shot on Dec. 10.

Avondale Police say officers were responding to calls of an armed robbery at Jim's Smoke Shop near Dysart and Van Buren Street when they found the suspect just north of Van Buren with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was hospitalized and is in critical condition, police say.

It is still not clear who shot the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

