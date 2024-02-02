Arson investigation in small AZ town; man who killed girlfriend sentenced | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From an investigation into alleged acts of arson in a small Arizona community to the latest in Middle East tensions, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, February 2, 2024.
1. Arson investigation in small Arizona town
Residents in one rural Arizona community are on edge, as fire officials investigate a number of suspicious fires.
2. US strikes Middle Eastern targets
The U.S. military struck dozens of targets in the Middle East on Friday, responding with force after three U.S. soldiers were killed in a drone attack on a base in Jordan earlier this week.
3. Indictment in deadly wrong-way crash
A Peoria man has been indicted for murder by a grand jury in connection to a wrong-way crash that left a woman dead and her young daughter injured.
4. Decades behind bars for man who murdered girlfriend
A man who pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend will spend more than three decades behind bars for the murder of his girlfriend.
5. RIP Carl Weathers
Carl Weathers, the former NFL linebacker-turned-actor who starred as Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" films, Chubbs Peterson in "Happy Gilmore," and "The Mandalorian," has died.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 2/2/2024
There's a possibility for more wet weather in the days ahead.