Arson investigation in small AZ town; man who killed girlfriend sentenced | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From an investigation into alleged acts of arson in a small Arizona community to the latest in Middle East tensions, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, February 2, 2024.

1. Arson investigation in small Arizona town

Arson cases put small Arizona community on edge
Arson cases put small Arizona community on edge

Residents in one rural Arizona community are on edge, as fire officials investigate a number of suspicious fires.

2. US strikes Middle Eastern targets

U.S. strikes targets in Iraq, Syria as response to attack that killed 3 soldiers
U.S. strikes targets in Iraq, Syria as response to attack that killed 3 soldiers

The U.S. military struck dozens of targets in the Middle East on Friday, responding with force after three U.S. soldiers were killed in a drone attack on a base in Jordan earlier this week.

3. Indictment in deadly wrong-way crash

Peoria man indicted for murder in US 60 wrong-way crash that killed mother, injured daughter
Peoria man indicted for murder in US 60 wrong-way crash that killed mother, injured daughter

A Peoria man has been indicted for murder by a grand jury in connection to a wrong-way crash that left a woman dead and her young daughter injured.

4. Decades behind bars for man who murdered girlfriend

Irene Luevano: Man sentenced for murder of Phoenix mother
Irene Luevano: Man sentenced for murder of Phoenix mother

A man who pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend will spend more than three decades behind bars for the murder of his girlfriend.

5. RIP Carl Weathers

Carl Weathers, star in 'Rocky' films, 'Predator,' 'The Mandalorian,' and more, dies at 76
Carl Weathers, star in 'Rocky' films, 'Predator,' 'The Mandalorian,' and more, dies at 76

Carl Weathers, the former NFL linebacker-turned-actor who starred as Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" films, Chubbs Peterson in "Happy Gilmore," and "The Mandalorian," has died.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 2/2/2024

There's a possibility for more wet weather in the days ahead.