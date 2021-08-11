ASU, NAU to require masks in all classrooms

Arizona State University (ASU) and Northern Arizona University (NAU) announced Wednesday that masks will be required in all classrooms and buildings.

"In certain indoor settings face coverings will be required," ASU announced on August 11. "Those settings include all classrooms and teaching or research labs."

The college also said masks will be required "in close-quarter environments where physical distancing may not be possible."

Students and faculty will be required to wear masks in the following areas:

ASU clinical programs and centers that serve the public, including ASU Health Centers, the Child Development Laboratory and the Counselor Training Center - this applies to both on and off-campus facilities

Meeting rooms, workshop, design and production studios

Indoor areas marked with posted signage

ASU officials said face coverings may be required in crowded outdoor settings and other activities that would require close contact with people for a sustained period of time.

The university offers free vaccinations to students, teachers and staff, and officials say the mask rules could change depending on vaccination rates.

"Greater rates of vaccination are the best tool available to reduce the rate of transmission in the community, which could change the applicable face covering guidance," officials said.

Back in June, Gov. Doug Ducey said that Arizona college students could not be mandated to take the vaccine or to wear a mask. This decision came after ASU announced that students would be expected to be fully vaccinated before the beginning of the fall semester.

Following ASU's announcement was the President of Northern Arizona University saying on Wednesday they too will be requiring masks inside school buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

A group of 26 Republican state lawmakers is now publicly calling for the governor to take immediate action, asking for him to withhold federal funding from districts not complying.

Dr. Joshua LaBaer with the Biodesign Institute at ASU says he believes mask-wearing is going to become more commonplace in the US and that the virus may become an endemic.

"This virus is here to stay. I think we are aware that we're not going to get everyone to be vaccinated and as long as there is a population out there of people who are not willing to get vaccinated that can keep the virus around," he said.

A sign on an ASU campus encouraging people to wear face masks.

Arizona on Wednesday reported 1,970 additional COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.

There were 1,513 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday, the most since last February, according to the state's pandemic website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.