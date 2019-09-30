ASU police looking for suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman he met on social media on Tempe campus

Arizona State University Police are looking for a suspect who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on the Tempe campus.

Police received a report Sunday just before 8 p.m. of a sexual assault that occurred in a parked vehicle in a parking lot.

Investigators say the victim was getting a ride from the suspect, whom she met on social media, when she fell asleep. She was then woken up by the suspect choking and sexually assaulting her. She was able to get out of the vehicle and call police.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5'10", thin build, blonde hair, last seen wearing a black t-shirt, and driving a midsized SUV. If you have any information please call ASU Police.

ASU Police would like to take this opportunity to remind the campus community that criminals may use social media platforms to obtain the trust of intended victims.