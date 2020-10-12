ASU police search for man accused of assaulting woman on Tempe campus

Arizona State University Police are investigating a sexual assault that happened on the Tempe campus the night of Oct. 9.

The victim told police she was riding the bus to get to the light rail stop on campus when another passenger made her feel uncomfortable. That passenger followed her off the bus and as she attempted to run away, the suspect grabbed her and sexually assaulted her.

"The suspect is described as a light skinned male, approximately 5 ft 10 inches tall, bald head, short mustache, last seen wearing a dirty white shirt and jeans, and walked with a limp," stated Adam Wolfe of the ASU Police Department.

Wolfe says the victim is not affiliated with ASU and there is no evidence suggesting the suspect is either.

"This incident is being investigated as an isolated incident and is not believed to be connected to any prior cases at this time," stated ASU police on Twitter.

If you have any information about this case, call the ASU Police at 480-965-3456.