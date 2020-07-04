At-home firework sales are up as COVID-19 forces crowds to a minimum

Fourth of July is a lot different this time around during the coronavirus pandemic as there’s only a handful of firework shows in an effort to limit crowds.

In Mesa at the Fiesta Mall, the Celebration of Freedom show is still happening. Organizers say they have a plan to keep the crowds separated.

There are cones being used to separate every car and organizers urge spectators to stay in their cars.

Pyrotechnic experts worked together to put together early Saturday morning to put on a show in the evening.

"We’ve got over 1,600 fireworks tonight," said Kendon Victor of Fireworks Productions of Arizona, but explained how the viewing party is completely different.

"It’s been a very tough year because of the sporting events. We’ve lost the weddings, the graduations, 4th of July. It’s only just a few shows in Arizona lighting up the night sky this year," he said.

Advertisement

There’s only a few of these shows in Arizona which means more people are buying fireworks this year than ever before.

Robert Hernandez of Mesa stopped at 3 firework stands to get his hands on fireworks for his family.

"There’s going to be a lot more people with personal fireworks as opposed to going where they normally go," he said.

A spokesperson for one firework retailer said the demand this year is historic and unprecedented.

The show at Fiesta Mall starts at 9 p.m. and runs for about 18 minutes. 900 fireworks will go off, but in the last 2 and half minutes alone, the grand finale, more than 600 will explode.