Authorities offer $20K reward leading to arrest in Mesa shooting that killed baby

Six people were injured and a baby died in a "senseless and evil" shooting while eating dinner with their families on Oct. 16, Mesa Police say.

After fighting for his life, on Sunday, Oct. 18, police say one-year-old Sebastian Duran died from his injuries sustained in the shooting.

The Mesa Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms announced on Oct. 19 that there is a $20,000 award being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those who are responsible for the shooting.

Investigators say officers responded to a Goodwill parking lot near Guadalupe and Dobson at 9:30 p.m. on Friday and found that multiple people had been shot.

Three of the victims are adults and four are children, ages one, six, nine and sixteen years old. The children are all related.

At the time of the shooting, people had been gathered around some food trucks in the area for dinner. Everyone who had been shot were either food vendors or customers.

Witnesses say a white or silver Kia Soul - or a similar box-type SUV - was driving down Guadalupe Road when it stopped in the middle of the street and started shooting towards the food trucks.

Police say one of the food vendors started to shoot back at the suspect's car, which fled westbound on Guadalupe. It is not known if the suspect's car was struck.

The shooting, which injured multiple people, also struck the food truck canopies, cooking equipment and the walls of nearby businesses.

In a news conference Saturday afternoon, Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost says there was an altercation hours before in the parking lot between a man and woman. An employee at a food truck broke up the fight. It's not known if the shooting and altercation are connected.

“It’s a sad and it’s a tragic day,” Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost said. “Help us bring justice to these family members who had their children shot.”

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Mesa Police at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Mesa Mayor John Giles released a statement on the shooting on Twitter Saturday night, saying, "Please join me in praying for the families and victims of last night's shooting. Our City will use every resource to bring those responsible to justice."

To donate to the victims, visit the GoFundMe set up for the families.

