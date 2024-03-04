AZ governor wiping off medical debts; law enforcement attacker sentenced | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From medical debts being wiped out for up to a million Arizonans to a Arizona man who is being sentenced to spend over a century behind bars, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, March 4, 2024.
1. Arizona wiping out medical debts
Featured
Arizona's Governor announced the state will be wiping out medical bills for up to a million Arizonans as the state is partnering with the Long Island-based charity RIP Medical Debt. Here's what to know.
2. Law enforcement attacker to serve decades-long prison sentence
Featured
A man has been sentenced to decades behind bars for his role in a string of shootings that targeted law enforcement in the West Valley.
3. Highway shooter found dead in prison
Featured
A man sentenced to prison for shooting at several cars along the Beeline Highway in 2016 has died behind bars.
4. Arizona border crossing bill vetoed
Featured
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has vetoed a bill that would have, among other things, made it illegal for an unlawful immigrant to cross the border at any location other than a lawful port of entry.
5. Arizona man sentenced to over a century behind bars
Featured
Arizona man Timothy Burton McGee, 56, has been sentenced to 170 years in prison for the possession of "horrific" child sex abuse materials, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 3/4/2024
Temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s this week.