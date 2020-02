article

The Backstreet Boys will be making a stop at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix this October during their "DNA World Tour."

According to Live Nation, the concert takes place Tuesday, October 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Presale tickets for the concert go on sale Tuesday, February 11 at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, February 14 at 12 p.m.

For a full list of tour dates and locations, visit backstreetboys.com/events.