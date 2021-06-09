Beech-Nut recalls baby rice cereal over high arsenic levels

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
11
Red Flag Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 8:00 PM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Lake Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Heat Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Beech-Nut recalls baby rice cereal over high arsenic levels

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Recalls
FOX 10 Phoenix
Beech-nut baby rice cereal article

Beech-Nut is recalling its Stage 1, Single Grain Rice Cereal. (Credit: U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

High arsenic levels have led Beech-Nut to voluntarily recall its "Stage 1, Single Grain Rice Cereal." The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also announced the company will stop selling the product. 

Beech-Nut issued the notice Tuesday. The recall is specifically for the cereal with an expiration date of "1MAY2022" and product codes that begin with "103470" or "093470."

The company said Alaskan state officials tested a sample and found that levels of "naturally occurring, inorganic arsenic" were above the FDA’s limit set in August 2020. However, company officials also noted that the rice flour was previously tested and the levels were below the FDA’s limit. 

RELATED: Hand sanitizer recall expands again; testing detected methanol, FDA says

Beech-Nut said no related illnesses have been reported, and the recall doesn’t impact any other products. 

The FDA added the company decided " to exit the market for Beech-Nut branded Single Grain Rice Cereal" out of concern it can’t obtain rice flour that has arsenic levels below the FDA standard. 

A detailed look at arsenic in food products

According to the American Cancer Society, arsenic is a natural element that can be found in rocks, soil, water, air, plants and animals.

"The safety of infants and children is Beech-Nut's top priority. We are issuing this voluntary recall, because we learned through routine sampling by the State of Alaska that a limited quantity of Beech-Nut Single Grain Rice Cereal products had levels of naturally-occurring inorganic arsenic above the FDA guidance level, even though the rice flour used to produce these products tested below the FDA guidance level for inorganic arsenic," Vice President for Food Safety and Quality Jason Jacobs said in a statement.

The FDA said it recognizes that trace levels of arsenic are widely present in the environment, including water, soil and food. 

RELATED: Kidde recalls smoke alarms, combination carbon monoxide detectors over risk of alert failure

However, the agency said that exposure to elevated levels of naturally occurring inorganic arsenic can pose a health hazard to young children.

A study published in the National Library of Medicine found that even low levels of arsenic could affect a baby’s development in utero. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles.
 