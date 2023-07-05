Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Beehive Fire grows to 10K acres in southern Arizona

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

NOGALES, Ariz. - A wildfire burning in the Coronado National Forest near Nogales has scorched 10,532 acres.

The Beehive Fire sparked on June 30 in Beehive Canyon within the Nogales Ranger District. It is 42% contained.

"Extreme heat and the remoteness of the area have proven challenging for the firefighting efforts," officials said. "There are currently no values at risk, but smoke is visible in the surrounding communities."

Firefighters are using Arivaca Lake as a source of water for helicopters to dump on the fire.

Beehive Fire burns 10K acres near Nogales

The Beehive Fire sparked on June 30 in Beehive Canyon within the Nogales Ranger District. It is 42% contained.

No evacuations have been ordered, but the wildfire has shut down several campgrounds.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Featured

Arizona wildfires 2023: What to know about the fires burning in the state
article

Arizona wildfires 2023: What to know about the fires burning in the state

Peak wildfire season has begun in Arizona as several fires have popped up across the state.

Latest updates

Area where the fire started: