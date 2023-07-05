Beehive Fire grows to 10K acres in southern Arizona

A wildfire burning in the Coronado National Forest near Nogales has scorched 10,532 acres.

The Beehive Fire sparked on June 30 in Beehive Canyon within the Nogales Ranger District. It is 42% contained.

"Extreme heat and the remoteness of the area have proven challenging for the firefighting efforts," officials said. "There are currently no values at risk, but smoke is visible in the surrounding communities."

Firefighters are using Arivaca Lake as a source of water for helicopters to dump on the fire.

No evacuations have been ordered, but the wildfire has shut down several campgrounds.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

