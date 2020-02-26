Bernie Sanders to hold Get Out the Vote rally March 2 in St. Paul

article

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is hosting a rally March 2 in St. Paul ahead of Super Tuesday.

According to a press release, Sanders will join supporters at a Get Out the Vote rally at Saint Paul RiverCentre Monday night, the eve of Minnesota's primary.

The free concert rally will include a performance by Nathaniel Rateliff & the Nightsweats.

The rally kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Saint Paul RiverCentre. Doors open for the public at 5:30 p.m.