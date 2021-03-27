Bicyclist dead after motorcyclist crashes into him, Phoenix Police say

A 59-year-old man is dead and another man is critically injured after a crash in Phoenix on Saturday, March 27.

At around 1:45 p.m. near Thomas Road and 24th Street, Phoenix Police officers responded to reports of a motorcyclist crashing into a bicyclist.

Detectives say a 17-year-old boy was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle when he hit a man, 59, who was in the crosswalk, adding they're not sure if the crosswalk sign was activated at the time of the crash.

Police believe the motorcyclist was speeding. It's not known if impairment played a role in the crash in either of the men.

"Charges are pending further investigation," the police department says.

The identity of the deceased man hasn't been released. The motorcyclist is in critical condition.