Bicyclist dies at hospital after being hit by car in Phoenix

Phoenix police say a man has died after he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle early Thursday morning in Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, the man was hit by a car while crossing the street on his bicycle near Bethany Home Road and Central Avenue at 3:15 a.m.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital where he died.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene after the collision and impairment does not appear to be a factor.

Bethany Home Road is restricted between Third Street and Central Avenue due to the investigation.