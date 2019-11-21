Expand / Collapse search

Bicyclist dies at hospital after being hit by car in Phoenix

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Bicyclist dies at hospital after being hit by car in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix police say a man has died after he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle early Thursday morning in Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, the man was hit by a car while crossing the street on his bicycle near Bethany Home Road and Central Avenue at 3:15 a.m.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital where he died.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene after the collision and impairment does not appear to be a factor.

Bethany Home Road is restricted between Third Street and Central Avenue due to the investigation.