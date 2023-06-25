Bicyclist struck by 2 cars in uptown Phoenix, both drivers leave the scene

A bicyclist has died after being struck by two vehicles in uptown Phoenix, and police are trying to find any of the drivers responsible.

The hit-and-run collisions happened just after 3 a.m. near 7th Street and Camelback Road on Sunday morning.

Police found 67-year-old John Guagliano with severe injuries. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Detectives say Guagliano was riding his bicycle down 7th Street when a vehicle hit him, causing him to fall over.

A second vehicle hit him while he was on the ground.

Neither vehicle stayed at the scene and left the area heading southbound.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Phoenix PD's non-emergency line or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Where the incident happened: