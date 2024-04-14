Black smoke seen over Phoenix sky as debris fire breaks out near downtown

A debris fire sent thick black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles near downtown Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out near 19th Avenue and Fillmore Street around 2 p.m. on April 14.

The fire was quickly put out and was kept from spreading to the inside of the nearby building.

"The first arriving unit was able to quickly deploy large hand-lines on the exterior fire, gaining fire control and containing the fire to the original footprint, with no extension into any surrounding buildings. There were no injuries reported on the fire ground, and fire investigators are currently on scene. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade.

No more information was made available.

Map of where the fire broke out: