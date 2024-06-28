Body found in burning Phoenix home

A death investigation is underway after firefighters found a man's body inside a Phoenix home while battling a fire.

The fire broke out at around 1 p.m. on June 27 near 22nd Street and Osborn Road.

When crews got to the scene, they found a fire in the back of the home spreading to the attic.

While searching the home, Phoenix Fire says they found a body. The victim was not identified.

"We were able to preserve the body where it was, extinguish the fire, and what we do now is we wanted to keep that, you know, in the best preservation so that investigators can look at it," Capt. Rob McDade said.

It's unclear what sparked the fire.

