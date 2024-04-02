Body found in burned car at west Phoenix canal: PD

Police are investigating after a person was found dead on Monday inside a burned car in west Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to 55th Avenue and Osborn Road at around 6:40 a.m. on April 1 for reports of arson.

Once at the scene, officers found a vehicle on fire in a canal.

"Fire department extinguished the fire. Investigators have located an occupant who was pronounced deceased on scene," police said.

The victim was not identified.

Police have not released any further details on the incident.

Map of where the incident happened