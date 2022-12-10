Bomb threat, Patti LaBelle concert at Riverside Theater evacuated

Milwaukee police said the Riverside Theater in downtown was evacuated Saturday night, Dec. 10 due to a bomb threat.

Bomb threat prompts Riverside Theater evacuation (Courtesy: Angelica Duria)

Patti LaBelle was performing at the time. A video captured by sunny_seokkie on Twitter shows what happened from the audience viewpoint at the Riverside Theater. LaBelle was speaking to the crowd through a microphone when security suddenly rushes to her side. LaBelle was taken off the stage by guards. LaBelle's musicians quickly followed.

Police said everyone inside the theater was safely evacuated – and authorities began "clearing the facility."

"Tonight's @MsPattiPatti show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department," the Pabst Theater Group tweeted. "We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit."

This is a developing story.