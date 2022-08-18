Boston police boat rescues stranded groom, saving wedding

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
6
Flood Watch
from THU 2:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Boston police boat rescues stranded groom, saving wedding

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 5 NY
Image 1 of 3

L-R: Patrick Mahoney, Hannah (Crawford) Mahoney and Police Officer Joe Matthews on the dock at Thompson Island in Boston Harbor on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Boston Police Department)

BOSTON - The Boston Police Department's harbor patrol unit is used to helping boaters in distress but last weekend the harbor cops rescued a man in danger of missing his own wedding.

Patrick Mahoney was set to get hitched last Saturday on Thompson Island, where his bride-to-be — Hannah Crawford — was already waiting.

But the ferry boat that was supposed to take the groom, groomsmen, photographer, DJ, and even the floral arrangements to the island in the middle of Boston Harbor had broken down at the dock, police said. 

"While the bride was already on the island, the officers were informed that the groom was standing by at the delayed ferry boat," police said in a Facebook post. "The officers took it upon themselves to ensure that all parties involved, as well as the floral arrangements, made it safely to their intended destination out in the harbor."

Officer Joe Matthews transported more than a dozen people to the island on his police boat so that Mahoney and Crawford's ceremony and celebration could go on as planned.

"They were there very quickly to get my groomsmen and all of our vendors out here to the island and kind of save the day," Mahoney told The Boston Globe.

A few hours later, Matthews returned to the island to "share a laugh and congratulate the newly married couple," police said. 

"It was good to get a nice call for a change and help people out," Matthews told the Globe. "They seemed happy, and we were happy we could do it. It all worked out."

In the Facebook post, the police department congratulated Mahoney and Crawford and praised the cops.

"The men and women of the Boston Police Department join with Officers Joe Matthews and Stefani McGrath to congratulate the couple as they celebrate their very special day," Boston PD said, "and we thank our officers for going above and beyond the call of duty to make sure they could enjoy it together."

With The Associated Press.