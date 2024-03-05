Boxcar burglary in Navajo County sends 5 suspects to jail, sheriff's office says

Five people who the Navajo County Sheriff's Office says are illegal immigrants are accused of burglarizing a boxcar on March 1.

Just before 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Jack Rabbit Trading Post in Joseph City for reports of suspicious activity near the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway.

There reportedly was damage to a boxcar and deputies say they found the five people responsible nearby.

"Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and located 5 individuals. Inside the vehicle were burglary tools that could be utilized to cut locks. The Arizona Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security was called to assist with this case," the sheriff's office said.

The suspects are Eren Morales-Sepulveda, 28, Osiele Morales-Sepulveda, 19, Oscar Morales-Sepulveda, 18, Jesus Ruiz-Urias, 20, and Adan Morales-Mendivil, 26.

They were booked into Navajo County Jail on suspicion of burglary and being in possession of burglary tools.

In an update, the sheriff's office said on March 4, "All subjects are illegal immigrants and are being held on an immigration hold."

Eren Morales-Sepulveda, 28, Osiele Morales-Sepulveda, 19, Oscar Morales-Sepulveda, 18, Jesus Ruiz-Urias, 20, and Adan Morales-Mendivil, 26.

Map of where the incident happened: