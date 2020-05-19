Bret Michaels talks his career, new book and the Masked Singer

You might say Bret Michaels is a rock and roll renaissance man, bursting on the national scene in the 80s with his hair metal band Poison.

They sold tens of millions of albums with hits like "Nothin' but a Good Time," "Talk Dirty To Me" and "Every Rose Has Its Thorn."

He then moved on to a solo music career and ventured into television, appearing on several reality shows including winning season 3 of "Celebrity Apprentice," hosted by our current president.

He was just revealed as the banana on FOX's current hit show "The Masked Singer."

Now, he’s an author with a brand new book called "Bret Michaels Auto-scrap-ography: My Life's Scrapbook In Pictures And Stories"

